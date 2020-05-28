Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman say there's still a possibility to host IPL 2020, sans spectators

It is not official yet but there is speculation that the BCCI wants to hold the IPL in the October window after the tournament was postponed indefinitely earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPL 2020: The IPL 13 might get an October window as ICC likely to postpone T20 World Cup

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' show, Cricket Connected, ICC Cricket Committee Chairman, Kumble said, "Yes we are hopeful and optimistic that there's still a possibility if we can cram in the schedule. If we are going to have a stadium without spectators, then probably have 3 or 4 venues; there's still a possibility, we are all optimistic."

Former India batsman Laxman said the stakeholders can stage the league in cities which have multiple stadia to reduce travelling by players. "Absolutely, and also make sure that all the stakeholders have a say."

"Anil (Kumble) mentioned that you can have two or four venues, I still feel that you should identify one venue, which probably has 3 or 4 grounds; if at all you find that kind of a venue because travel is again going to be quite challenging. You don't know who's going to be where at the airports, so that I'm sure the franchises and the BCCI will be looking into," the Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor added further.