Anti-doping stand of BCCI hurting cricket's Olympic entry: Richardson

The BCCI is hesitant to comer under either WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) or NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) as the boar is not funded by the government.

"It's for BCCI to decide how much government interference they can allow. We are trying to help BCCI sort out the issue with WADA and NADA," Richardson was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"We think cricket should be in the 2028 Olympics. But it's not going to happen unless we are unified as a sport. At this stage, we need to convince the BCCI that it is a good thing for cricket to be in the Olympics from all aspects. It will generate more fans, growth. The game will get bigger. It won't prejudice the value of our own events."

ICC chief operating officer Ian Higgins echoed Richardson's views, saying cricket in Olympics would spread the game beyond its traditional boundaries.

"The reason why Japan has grown rapidly in hockey and won gold in Asian Games is that it's an Olympic sport. Cricket is not an Olympic sport and hence they don't have enough means to develop their game. It's the same with China," he said.