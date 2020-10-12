Anushka Sharma wife of Rashid Khan? Google goof-up shows Virat Kohli as Afghanistan spinner's wife

Google's goof-up

A short bio of Rashid was written, after the actress' name on the page, followed by his marital status that reads, 'Married'.

In the wife's name section, it mentioned Anushka Sharma's name. In the marriage date column, her wedding date with Virat Kohli was mentioned on December 11, 2017.

The cause for this goof-up started when the Afghan spinner - who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad - during an Instagram chat with fans in 2018, named Anushka and Preity Zinta as his favourite Bollywood actresses.

Why Rashid's name linked with Anushka

Thereafter, Rashid Khan trended furiously as news outlets reported Anushka Sharma as his favourite actress, as mentioned by him. Because more and more people started searching the names of Rashid Khan and Anushka Sharma together, Google's search engine committed the mistake.

Kohli-Anushka to be parents soon!

In August this year, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka announced that they will become parents in 2021. The couple also shared an image of Anushka having a baby bump.

"And then, we were three, Arriving in January) 21," Kohli tweeted August 27 and shared a picture with his wife.

Anushka and Kohli got married in 2018 December in a ceremony held in Italy and there was a reception for family members, fellow cricketers, Bollywood stars and other important personalities from across the society in New Delhi later that year.