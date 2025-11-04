Cricket Anvay Dravid Joins Team C for U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy in Hyderabad Anvay Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, has been named in Team C for the U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy starting on November 5, 2025, in Hyderabad. This annual tournament showcases young cricket talent. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 19:03 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Anvay Dravid, son of renowned Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid, has been selected for one of the four teams in the Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy.

This tournament begins on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Anvay, a top-order batter and wicketkeeper, is part of Team C. The event annually offers young players a chance to display their talents.

The Junior Selection Committee has announced the squads for the IDFC First Bank Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy. This competition will take place in Hyderabad from 5th to 11th November 2025. "The Junior Selection Committee has picked the teams for the upcoming IDFC First Bank Mens U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy to be played in Hyderabad from 5th-11th November, 2025," stated a BCCI release.

Team C's Line-up and Leadership

Team C, captained by Aaron George, will face Team B, led by Vedant Trivedi, on Friday. Anvay Dravid, known for his aggressive batting style, is included as a wicketkeeper-batter. His older brother Samit has also played as a top-order batter in the Maharaja T20 KSCA Trophy.

The squads for the tournament are as follows:

Team A Vihaan Malhotra (c), Abhigyan Kundu (vc & wk), Vansh Acharya, Balaji Rao (wk), Lakshya Raichandani, Vineeth V K, Markanday Panchal, Satvik Deswal, V Yashveer, Hemchudeshan J, R S Ambrish, Honey Pratap Singh, Vasu Devani, Yudhajit Guha, Ishan Sood. Team B Vedant Trivedi (c), Harvansh Singh (vc & wk), Wafi Kachchhi, Sagar Virk, Sayan Paul, Vedant Singh Chauhan, Pranav Pant, Ehit Salaria (wk), B K Kishore, Anmoljeet Singh, Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Mohammed Malik, Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar, Vaibhav Sharma. Team C Aaron George (c), Aaryan Yadav (vc), Ankit Chatterjee, Manikanth Shivanand, Rahul Kumar, Yash Kasvankar, Anvay Dravid (wk), Yuvraj Gohil (wk), Khilan A Patel, Kanishk Chouhan, Aayush Shukla, Henil Patel, Laxman Pruthi, Rohit Kumar Das, Mohit Ulva. Team D Chandrahas Dash (c), Maulyarajsinh Chavda (vc), Shanthanu Singh, Arnav Bugga, Abhinav Kannan, Kushagra Ojha, Aryan Sakpal (wk), A Rapole (wk), Vikalp Tiwari, Mohamed Enaan, Aayan Akram, Udhav Mohan, Ashutosh Mahida, M Toshith Yadav, Solib Tariq.

This tournament serves as an important platform for budding cricketers to make their mark. It provides them with an opportunity to gain recognition and potentially advance their careers in cricket. The inclusion of players like Anvay Dravid highlights the calibre of talent participating this year.

With inputs from PTI