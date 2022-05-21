Arjun Tendulkar to make debut for MI against DC? IPL Price, Stats, Bowling Speed -- All You Need to Know

So, what’s the big deal about Arjun’s debut? And that has got everything to do with his name rather the surname — Tendulkar.

And as you would now have guessed Arjun is the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and he has been in the news since MI bought back him in the auction ahead of IPL 2022.

Arjun also has fuelled the hype sharing his practice pictures and videos in his Instagram account ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals. Arjun was seen practising Yorkers in the videos, named Yorker drills with Arjun, indicating possible first match in the IPL.

So, is he worth all the hype or just another star kid who will make some fleeting appearances and then move on to a more lucrative field?

Here we take a look at his stats in T20s along with his IPL history and family and personal details.

1 Arjun Tendulkar profile

Father: Sachin Tendulkar

Mother: Anjali Tendulkar

Sister: Sarah Tendulkar

Batting style: Left-hand

Bowling style: Left-arm pace

Bowling Speed: Arjun can generate brisk pace of mid/late 130 kmph

Height: 6’3

Age: 22

Domestic Team: Mumbai.

2. Arjun Tendulkar T20 stats

Arjun made his T20 debut for Mumbai in 2021 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has played two matches. He made his debut against Haryana and then played one more match against Puducherry. He has taken 2 wickets in as many matches so far.

Other than that, Arjun has also appeared in a few matches for MCC Young Cricketers in England, Mumbai Under-19, Ealing Cricket Club in England. He also often assist as a net bowler whenever Indian team trains at Mumbai ahead of a match.

3. Arjun Tendulkar at IPL auction, price

The Mumbai Indians have picked up Arjun for his base price of Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2021. But he missed the UAE leg of the IPL due to personal reasons and MI had signed Simarjeet Singh as his replacement. The MI again picked up Arjun for his base price of Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2022 from the auction and ever since he is inside the MI bio-bubble.

4 Arjun Tendulkar IPL debut

The Mumbai Indians are reeling at the bottom of the table with 6 points from 13 matches and they are in danger of finishing at the bottom of the 10-team league. Even if they defeat DC on Saturday, they might still finish at the bottom because their NRR is -0.577. The 9th placed Chennai Super Kings have 8 points and a NRR of -0.203.

So, Mumbai might not have gain much from this match as far as the placing is concerned. But the five-time champions can bow out of the IPL 2022 with their head held high.

So, who can Arjun possibly replace in the MI line-up? He can come in for either leg-spinner Mayank Markande or left-arm spinner Sanjay Yadav. Let’s wait whether we will see the big moment.