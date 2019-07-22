Army chief Bipin Rawat allows MS Dhoni to train with Parachute regiment

The 38-year-old, who is honorary Lt. Colonel in the Indian Army, requested to allow him to train with a Territorial Army battalion of the Parachute regiment for two months.

"The request has now been approved by the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and the honorary Lt Col would train with the Parachute regiment battalion," top Army sources told ANI.

The wicketkeeper-batsman would now train with the Parachute regiment, a part of which is expected to take place in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The Army, however, will not allow Dhoni, who holds an honorary post of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, to be part of any active operation, sources mentioned.

The World Cup winning captain Dhoni, who is at the business end of his illustrious career, has made himself "unavailable" for the West Indies tour but ruled out immediate retirement.

(With inputs from ANI)