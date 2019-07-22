Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Army chief Bipin Rawat allows MS Dhoni to train with Parachute regiment

By
Army chief Bipin Rawat allows MS Dhoni to train with Parachute regiment

New Delhi, July 22: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has allowed former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's request to train with the Parachute regiment for two months, top Army sources revealed.

The 38-year-old, who is honorary Lt. Colonel in the Indian Army, requested to allow him to train with a Territorial Army battalion of the Parachute regiment for two months.

"The request has now been approved by the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and the honorary Lt Col would train with the Parachute regiment battalion," top Army sources told ANI.

The wicketkeeper-batsman would now train with the Parachute regiment, a part of which is expected to take place in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The Army, however, will not allow Dhoni, who holds an honorary post of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, to be part of any active operation, sources mentioned.

The World Cup winning captain Dhoni, who is at the business end of his illustrious career, has made himself "unavailable" for the West Indies tour but ruled out immediate retirement.

(With inputs from ANI)

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The stirring story of Rahul Chahar
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 21:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue