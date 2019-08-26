Ashes 2019: English newspapers knight 'Superhero' Ben Stokes after England's historic win at Headingley

New Delhi, Aug 26: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has had a remarkable 2019 and he's been part of his team's two of the most historic wins. The New Zealand-born cricketer first played a match winning knock in the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final against New Zealand to guide his team to their first-ever World Cup glory.

Fast forward August 25, Stokes - who was a villian for England during their shocking defeat at the hands of West Indies in the 2016 ICC World T20 Final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata - showed his mettle with his gritty 135* and guided England to a famous Ashes win against Australia in Headingley Test.

Stokes knock fuelled by 'knock-off' Nando's and chocolate bars

Stokes held guard and snatched victory from Australia's jaw as England eked out a win by a margin of just 1 wicket and kept their hopes alive in Ashes 2019. Stokes' iconic knock with tailenders ensured the world witnessed one of the most exciting game of cricket in what was a record run chase for the hosts.

England, dismissed for just 67 in their first innings -- their lowest Ashes total in 71 years -- were seemingly dead and buried at 286-9, still 73 shy of a victory target of 359. But 28-year-old left-handed batsman Stokes, whose five-and-a-half hour innings was a brilliantly paced mix of defence and aggression, saw England home with a superb 135 not out.

1

44040

Stokes was two not out off 50 balls at stumps on day three, faced 219 deliveries in total, hitting 11 fours and eight sixes.

The media in England knighted Stokes for his second Herculean effort with in a gap of 41 days and single-handedly guiding his team to a sensational win.

Here's how the English media reacted to Stokes yet another masterful knock:

Front page of leading news dailies in England This is how leading news dailies in the United Kingdom hailed England cricket team and hero of the match Ben Stokes for his defiant knock. Stokes' second miracle of 2019 Here's how some other media houses hailed Stokes for his masterclass. Stokes was the hero for England in the World Cup final at Lord's last month when he scored unbeaten 84 in a low-scoring game against a quality New Zealand bowling attack and the match ended in a tie. Stokes even scored 8 runs off three deliveries in the Super Over as his team scored 15 in the one-over eliminator. New Zealand too scored 15 runs, only to lose the match by the difference of boundary scored in the match. Stokes was hailed for his grit and patience in that knock as well for he was the lone warrior back then. England were all out for 241 while chasing a target of 242. If not for Stokes, England's dream of lifting their maiden world cup trophy would not have become a reality. Love this front page. Picture @garethcopley; quote Macaulay; action @benstokes38 https://t.co/P82LQeH4aw — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) August 26, 2019 Stokes surprised with his effort "Unbelievable," Stokes told Sky Sports. "It's one I'll never forget. "I've got to try and take it all in," added Stokes, whose batting heroics helped Englnd win the World Cup for the first time in July. "I'm not sure it'll ever happen again. It's one of the two best feelings I've ever felt on a cricket pitch." Stokes' reaction following WC triumph This is how Ben Stokes reacted after England won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final. Stokes was awarded the man of the match for his innings.