Ashes flashbacks: When Flintoff consoled crestfallen Lee

Ricky Ponting's side was at the height of its form in 2005 as well when it toured England and not many had thought differently than the Aussies extending their lead to nine. They won the first Test at Lord's by 239 runs to cement that belief further.

But then England had their chances and it was a turning point in the Ashes series thereafter. The two sides met at Edgbaston for the second Test starting August 4 and Ponting won the toss and sent Michael Vaughan's side to bat first.

England's luck was boosted by the fact that Glenn McGrath, the man of the match in the first game with a nine-wicket haul, was ruled out of the second with a torn ankle ligament while trying to play football. McGrath was replaced by Michael Kasprowicz and it was certainly an opportunity for the hosts to strike.

England did well to improve their batting performance after the first Test in which they lost 20 wickets for just 335 runs. A 90 from opener Marcus Trescothik, 71 from Kevin Pietersen and 68 from Andre Flintoff powered England to 407 in their first innings. Shane Warne took four for 116. In reply, Australia made 308 to concede a lead of 99. Justin Langer (82) and Ponting (61) scored half-centuries. Brett Lee (four for 82) and Warne (six for 46) then came back hard at England to scuttle them for 182, leaving the visitors to score 282 to win the game. England were determined to not let go the chance and had Australia reeling at 137 for seven when Michael Clarke (30) and Warne (42) added 38 vital runs.

It was then Warne and Lee (43 not out) who added 45 more runs for the ninth wicket. England sniffed victory with Australia getting reduced to 220 for nine. But Kasprowicz joined Lee and the two continued to fight on for the last wicket. They added 59 runs in 12 overs to take Australia within a strike of winning the match.

Lee almost hit a four to win

Lee hit a full toss from Steve Harmison through the covers and that stroke had almost won Australia the game but for the sweeper who restricted it to a single. Lee went at the other end with his junior partner facing Flintoff who had taken four wickets by then.

Kasprowicz defended one from Harmison but he came up with a bouncer in the very next that the batsman could not avoid and wicket-keeper Geraint Jones took a plunging catch to seal the deal for the hosts who levelled the series 1-1.

Flintoff was the man of the match for his all-round show but more than his deeds with the bat and the ball, Freddie had won hearts by consoling a crestfallen Lee who was on his knees, seeing helplessly his valiant effort going down for nothing.

The image of the England all-rounder consoling the Australian speedster also by going down on his knees remains one of the prime advertisements of modern-day Ashes.

Later, Flintoff said about that episode: "I was taught as a kid always respect the opposition first and celebrate after, which I did. I went over to Brett Lee and shook his hand and there's that picture, where I whisper in his ear: 'It's 1-1, son.'"

England won the series by the virtue of winning another intensely fought contest at Trent Bridge and it was their first Ashes victory in 19 years.