Asia Cup 2018: India Vs Hong Kong, Live Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for 23

Dubai, September 18: Hong Kong captain won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the latter's opening game in the Asia Cup here on Tuesday (September 18). A formidable India are aiming to make short work of minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener ahead of marquee clash against Pakistan.

The match against Hong Kong will be an 'appetiser' before cricket junkies are treated to a lavish spread of the main course which will be the Indo-Pak rivalry. Even without regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, is an intimidating one in the limited-overs format.

Although Rohit and his colleagues won't want to take Hong Kong lightly, in reality the match will only be a precursor or a glorified dress rehearsal before they take on an in-form Pakistan the very next day. In the searing Dubai heat, where the mercury has risen up to 43 degree Celsius, the primary aim for the Men in Blue would be to get their combination right before the big game.

Hong Kong lost their opener against Pakistan by eight wickets in a thoroughly one-sided showdown where they could manage only 116 runs. Unless a miracle happens, there won't be a remarkable improvement in their performance against an Indian team that boasts of the likes of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav in batting along with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in bowling.

Here are the live updates:

SIX! Ambati Rayudu hits the first maximum of the innings for India. Fifty! Dhawan brings up his half-century off 57 balls. The southpaw has notched up a 50 after a long gap. This should give him a lot of confidence. After 16 overs, India have reached 84/1. Dhawan and Rayudu are looking to build a partnership and add some runs to their name. 13 overs have been bowled and India have reached 70 for the loss of one wicket. Dhawan and Rayudu are present at the crease. Ambati Rayudu, who is making his comeback in Team India, has walked into the middle at No.3. Wicket! India lose their first wicket and it's their captain Rohit Sharma who's departed for 23. India were going well in the first powerplay. Ehsan Khan the spinner has given the breakthrough in the very first over he bowled as the Indian captain mistimed it and Nizakat Khan takes a simple catch. India: 45/1. 6 overs have been bowled and India have scored 42 without losing any wicket. Rohit Sharma had smashed back-to-back boundaries off Tanvir Ahmed in the previous over. Shikhar Dhawan ended the next over bowled by Ehsan Nawaz with consecutive boundaries. 2 overs have been bowled and India have scored 13 runs without a loss. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan would look to score some runs. A moment to remember for young Khaleel. Congratulations to young Khaleel Ahmed as he becomes the 222nd player to represent #TeamIndia in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/jXSZhd89qd — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2018 Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out into the middle to start India's innings. Khaleel Ahmed gets his debut cap. A debut for Khaleel Ahmed. Still relatively inexperienced but highly rated within the cricket community in India — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 18, 2018 Hong Kong (Playing XI): Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath(c), Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal Hong Kong have won the toss against India and opted to bowl. Hello and welcome to the ODI between India and Hong Kong. Here are the live updates for the game.