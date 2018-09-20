Asia Cup 2018: Probable India XI against Bangladesh on September 21

1. Rohit Sharma

The right-handed batsman led his team from the front in the game against Pakistan and scored a quickfire fifty.

The 'Hit Man' scored 52 before getting dismissed by Shadab Khan but he had done the damage with his whirlwind knock. The Mumbaikar got off to a decent start against Hong Kong as well but failed to convert it into a big knock.

Rohit, who is often hailed as one of the biggest strikers of the white ball, would look to continue against Bangladesh from where he left against Pakistan.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

After a forgettable England tour, Shikhar Dhawan announced his return to for with a composed century against minnows Hong Kong in their opening game of the Aisa Cup.

Dhawan then followed it up with a fine knock of 46 runs against Pakistan as India chased paltry 163.

The team would once again hope for another fine start from the left-handed opener against Bangladesh. The Delhi-cricketer has scored 173 runs in two games and averages 86.5 so far.

3. Ambati Rayudu

The right-handed batsman from Hyderabad has made most of the opportunity in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli. In his comeback match against Hong Kong, Rayudu slammed a fifty in the first and followed it up with an unbeaten 31 against Pakistan.

The 32-year-old got preference over the likes of KL Rahul, and Manish Pandey and didn't disappoint the skipper either.

Rayudu was picked up for ODI series against England, but the Hyderabadi cricketer was removed from the squad after failing the fitness test. The cricketer, however, was rewarded for a good season and earned his spot back after clearing the 'Yo Yo' test.

4. Dinesh Karthik

The Tamil Nadu cricketer couldn't do much against Hong Kong and certainly missed out on a certain half-century. In the match against Pakistan, Karthik scored unbeaten 31* and took India home.

He hasn't done anything wrong so far and therefore he'll make it to the squad against Bangladesh. The right-handed batsman played an innings of his lifetime in the Nidahas Trophy final against the same opponents and would be eager to repeat similar exploits.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman failed with the bat in that game against Hong Kong as he was dismissed for a third ball duck. But MS Dhoni is having a good outing from behind the stumps. The 37-year-old has taken four catches and effected a couple of stumpings as well in the tournament.

Dhoni's presence in the side has ensured the team doesn't panic under the pressure situation. Dhoni hasn't been in the best of his form with the bat lately.

He couldn't do well in the ODI series against England and invited a lot of criticism for his slow batting. The veteran, in the absence of Kohli, would come in to bat at No. 5 and look to get his mojo back.

6. Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has a knack of picking up crucial wickets and the Indian batsman attributes his golden touch to not bowling much in the nets.

Jadhav, who has made a comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury, made a compelling contribution of three wickets in the Asia Cup 2018 clash against Pakistan on Wednesday (September 19), picking up three wickets with his deceptive side-arm action.

In the absence of Hardik Pandya - the all-rounder, Kedar's role as a batsman would also be crucial for Team India. The right-handed-batsman would come in to bat at No. 6.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

The Saurashtra all-rounder has been called as a replacement to Axar Patel and considering his batting exploits, lower down the order, coach Ravi Shastri might give Jadeja a chance.

Jadeja played a fine innings in the final Test against England and was equally good with the ball.

Jadeja is a left-handed batsman and his ability to play big shots lower down the order makes him an ideal replacement to Hardik Pandya.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The UP pacer missed the Test series in England due to injury and was out of action for almost two months. The speedster looked little rusty against Hong Kong but regained his prime against Pakistan and ended up winning the man of the match for his figure of 7-1-15-3.

The right-arm pacer would be leading India's pace attack with the new ball. His experience and ability to bowl well in the death would be crucial to India's success in the tournament.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman was India's key bowler in the limited-overs' series against England and almost looked unplayable.

The Kanpur wrist-spinner will be crucial to India's success in the tournament as the wrist spinners are ruling the roost with the white ball these days.

Kuldeep picked up two wickets against Pakistan and must be looking to improve the numbers against Bangladesh.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal

The wrist-spinner couldn't pick any wickets against Pakistan and was also the least economical bowler for India in that game.

Chahal will be the second wrist-spinner for India and team would hope the Haryana bowler finds his groove ahead of the upcoming 'Super Four' matches. Chahal and Kuldeep have been crucial to India's limited-overs exploits in the last one year.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

He's ranked No. 1 bowler in the ODIs and Bumrah is doing just that for his team. Bumrah started exceptionally well against Pakistan as he started with two back-to-back maiden overs which helped Bhuvneshwar bag early wickets.

Bumrah is a dangerous limited-overs' bowler and team would be hoping he gets some early wickets as well in the upcoming matches.