Asia Cup 2022: Full list of commentators in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

During the multi-nation tournament, fans across India will witness some of the finest and most reputed experts from across the world offering match analysis and insights all through the tournament. Six teams from Asia are going to compete in the tournament which is going to be held in the T20 format.

All the high-octane action from Asia Cup 2022 will be telecast LIVE in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri and legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram will be part of the ACC world feed along with well-known cricketing experts like Scott Styris, Waqar Younis, Russell Arnold, and Sanjay Manjrekar, among others.

The Hindi feed will feature former India cricketers such as Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra, and Sanjay Bangar along with host Jatin Sapru. The regional feeds will feature Krishnamachari Srikkanth, MSK Prasad, and Venkatesh Prasad among others.

The official broadcasters have also lined up a host of exclusive content for the entertainment of the fans by creating engaging content. Shows such as 'Follow the Blues', 'Game Plan', and 'Matchpoint' will ensure to bring the fans closer to the game and will allow a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes actions of Team India and their favourite cricketers.

Full list of commentators & presenters:

ACC World Feed (English): Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russel Arnold, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Athar Ali Khan & Deep Dasgupta.

Hindi Feed: Jatin Sapru, Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Bangar along with Indian names on World Feed

Tamil Feed: Bhavna B, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Pradeep Muthu, Abhinav M, Hemang Badani, S Badrinath, RJ Balaji, Kris Srikanth, S Ramesh, L Balaji & Vishnu Hariharan

Telugu Feed: Vindhya, Anand Srikrishna, NC Kaushik, Kalyan Krishna, MSK Prasad, Ashish Reddy, T Suman, Venugopal Rao

Kannada Feed: Madhu M, Kiran Srinivas, Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivas Murthy, Bharath Chipli, Pavan Deshpande, Sumesh Goni, Akhil B, Shashank Suresh & Venkatesh Prasad.