Asia Cup 2022: Full list of squads and captains of all six teams

This will be the 15th edition of the continental tournament which will have six teams in the main event. Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. India defeated Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup final under the leadership of the then-stand-in captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit will now be leading India this year as a full-time skipper.

The six teams are divided into two groups India, Pakistan and a qualifying team have been put in Group A. While Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan comprise Group B.

Each team plays the other once in the group stage the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

India and Pakistan are the first two teams to announce their squads for the multi-nation event.

Here we take a look at all the squads and captains for this year's tournament:

Group A

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Captain: Babar Azam

Qualifier: Final team in Group A yet to be determined.

Group B

Sri Lanka: Yet to announce

Bangladesh: Yet to announce

Afghanistan: Yet to announce