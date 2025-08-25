Real Madrid vs Oviedo Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, Spain, Bangladesh & Pakistan?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Both Matches Are Ours! Haris Rauf Upbeat, Warns India Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 9:40 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

With the cricketing world eagerly waiting for the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash on September 14 in the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has sparked a new wave of excitement and debate with his bold statement.

The two arch-rivals are placed in Group A and are expected to meet not only in the group stage but also in the Super 4s if both qualify as anticipated.

In a video making rounds on social media, a fan asked Rauf about Pakistan's chances against India in the Asia Cup. Without hesitation, Rauf confidently replied, "Dono apne hai, Inshallah" (Both matches are ours, God willing), signaling that Pakistan is eyeing back-to-back wins over their biggest rivals.

While Rauf's confidence has boosted Pakistani fans' hopes, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Pakistan enters the tournament under pressure, having recently suffered a disappointing series defeat to Bangladesh. In contrast, India arrives with a full-strength squad featuring their biggest stars, making them overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy.

Historically, India has dominated Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments, and their superior form and bench strength make them a daunting opponent. Many analysts believe Pakistan will need nothing short of a miracle to topple India, given their inconsistent performances in recent months.

Adding to the intensity of this fixture is the current political backdrop. Relations between the two nations remain deeply strained following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure across the border. Although the countries narrowly avoided escalation into open conflict, tensions remain high, making this cricket contest much more than just a game for millions of fans.

Despite the off-field hostilities, players from both sides have maintained a respectful camaraderie on the field in recent years. However, come September 14, all friendships will be set aside as the two teams lock horns in one of cricket's fiercest rivalries.

Whether Haris Rauf's prediction proves prophetic or overly ambitious will be known soon, but one thing is certain-India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 promises drama, emotion, and unmatched intensity.