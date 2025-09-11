Postecoglou Asserts He Has Nothing To Prove Ahead Of Nottingham Forest's Match Against Arsenal

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: 'Can Hardik Pandya Bowl Six Yorkers In An Over?' Irfan Pathan Questions Decision To Bench Pacer Arshdeep Singh By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 19:32 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Wednesday (September 10). Team India registered a comprehensive win over minnows, UAE, in a one-sided encounter.

Apart from the batting exploits of Abhishek Sharma and bowling efforts of Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube, another talking point from the game was the absence of Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI. Known as one of the finest death bowlers in world cricket and India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Arshdeep was surprisingly benched. Also Read: Asia Cup 2025 Special Page | Points Table | Stats

India’s Pace Strategy Without Arshdeep

India went with just one frontline pacer in Jasprit Bumrah, supported by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. While this worked effectively against the UAE’s inexperienced batting order, experts believe it may not hold against stronger opposition later in the tournament. Hardik bowled just one over with the new ball, conceding 10 runs, before spinners took charge of the innings.

Irfan Pathan Raises Concerns

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed doubts about India’s decision to leave out Arshdeep, especially in high-pressure situations. On his YouTube channel, Pathan explained:

“Arshdeep is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. If he doesn’t play, it does raise eyebrows. When the game reaches the death overs, Bumrah will surely bowl from one end, but what about the other? If dew comes into play and the ball is hard to grip, India will miss a bowler who can consistently nail yorkers. Arshdeep has shown in the IPL and international cricket that he can deliver six yorkers in an over. That is a unique skill Hardik or Dube don’t possess.

India vs UAE: Kuldeep and Dube Star

In their tournament opener, Suryakumar Yadav-led side produced a ruthless performance. Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) dismantled the UAE batting lineup, bowling them out for just 57 in 13.1 overs.

Bumrah chipped in with a trademark yorker to claim the first breakthrough. India made short work of the chase, finishing in just 4.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma smashed 30 off 16 balls, while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 to seal the emphatic win.

While India’s spin-heavy attack succeeded in the opener, the absence of Arshdeep Singh could become a key talking point as the tournament progresses.