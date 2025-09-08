Cricket Asia Cup 2025: From Virat Kohli To Mohammad Rizwan– Top 10 Run-Getters In T20I Editions By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 15:52 [IST]

The Asia Cup has long been a stage where batters from across the continent rise to the occasion, often producing memorable innings in high-pressure situations. In its T20I editions, the competition has seen several standout performers who have carried their teams on the big stage.

With the 2025 edition about to begin in Dubai on September 9, let's take a closer look at the top 10 run-scorers in the tournament's T20I history.

Kohli - The benchmark of consistency

Virat Kohli tops the list, and his numbers underline just how dominant he has been in T20 Asia Cup matches. Between 2016 and 2022, he piled up 429 runs in just nine innings, including a match-winning century against Afghanistan in 2022. With an astonishing average of 85.80 and a strike rate of 132, Kohli's record remains unmatched.

Rizwan's impactful 2022 campaign

Mohammad Rizwan may have played only one Asia Cup in the T20 format so far, but his influence was immense. In six innings during the 2022 edition, Rizwan scored 281 runs at an average of 56.20. His three fifties helped Pakistan reach the final, where they eventually fell short against Sri Lanka.

However, Rizwan won't be adding to his tally this year. In a surprising move, Pakistan selectors dropped both Rizwan and star batter Babar Azam from the Asia Cup 2025 squad. The decision signals a transitional phase in Pakistan's T20 setup under new skipper Salman Ali Agha.

Sharma, Hayat, and others in the mix

Rohit Sharma, another Indian batting giant, finds himself third on the list with 271 runs. Known for his explosive starts, his 83-run knock remains his highest in the tournament. Interestingly, Hong Kong's Babar Hayat also features in the top five. His 235 runs include a brilliant 122, making him the only associate batter in the top 10.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran, Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman and Mahmudullah have also etched their names in the charts with impactful contributions. UAE's Muhammad Usman rounds out the top 10, showcasing how players from emerging teams have also made their presence felt.

Top 10 Run-Getters - Asia Cup T20I Editions

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Virat Kohli (IND) 2016-2022 10 9 4 429 122* 85.80 325 132.00 1 3 1 40 11 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 2022 6 6 1 281 78* 56.20 239 117.57 - 3 - 21 6 Rohit Sharma (IND) 2016-2022 9 9 - 271 83 30.11 192 141.14 - 2 1 27 12 Babar Hayat (HKG) 2016-2022 5 5 - 235 122 47.00 160 146.87 1 1 1 22 10 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 2022 5 5 2 196 64* 65.33 188 104.25 - 1 - 14 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) 2022 6 6 2 191 71* 47.75 128 149.21 - 1 - 15 9 Sabbir Rahman (BAN) 2016-2022 6 6 1 181 80 36.20 148 122.29 - 1 - 16 5 Najibullah Zadran (AFG) 2016-2022 8 8 3 176 60* 35.20 112 157.14 - 1 1 6 13 Muhammad Usman (UAE) 2016 7 7 1 176 46 29.33 149 118.12 - - - 21 5 Mahmudullah (BAN) 2016-2022 7 7 4 173 36* 57.66 122 141.80 - - - 10 7

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam all missing this year's tournament, Asia Cup 2025 is primed for a new wave of batters to make their mark. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and emerging Pakistani talents will have the opportunity to etch their names into the record books. The runs chart may look very different once the Dubai final concludes on September 28.