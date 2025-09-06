Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Full List of Commentators, Presenters across all Languages By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 17:53 [IST]

The Asia Cup 2025, the continental tournament organised by the Asian Cricket Council, is scheduled from September 9 to September 28, 2025.

The tournament is hosted in the United Arab Emirates, with matches taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It features eight teams divided into two groups, competing first in group stages, then a Super Four round-robin, culminating in the final. India enters as the defending champion from the 2023 edition held in Sri Lanka.

The switch to the UAE as host is due to political and security considerations between India and Pakistan, making UAE a neutral venue agreeable to all participating nations.

For the Asia Cup 2025, commentary coverage will be broad and multilingual to accommodate a diverse Asian audience. While the Asian Cricket Council has not officially announced the commentary panel, the expected lineup includes regular and popular commentators across English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Asia Cup 2025 Commentators by Language

English Commentators

The English commentary targets a broad international audience, including cricket fans across Asia and beyond. The expected panel features - Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Dinesh Karthik, Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram, Athar Ali Khan, Robin Uthappa.

Hindi Commentators

Hindi commentary caters to a large South Asian audience including India and Urdu-speaking Pakistan. The full list of commentators announced is - Ajay Jadeja, Irfan Pathan, Abhishek Nayar, Vivek Razdan, Saba Karim, Virender Sehwag, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar and Atish Thukral.

Tamil Commentators

Tamil commentary is vital for audiences in Tamil Nadu (India), Sri Lanka, and Singapore, where many fans prefer coverage in their language. Expected commentators include-

Hemang Badani, Bharat Arun, WV Raman, Vidyut Shivaramakrishnan, Arun V

Telugu Commentators

Telugu commentary serves cricket fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states of India. The commentators are not announced but the probable lineup is- Venkatapathy Raju, Ravi Teja, Rakesh Deva, Sandeep B

Disclaimer: English, Tamil and Telugu Commentators are just speculations from media reports. The confirmed list will be updated once its announced.