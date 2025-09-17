Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Group B Points Table: Updated Standings after Bangladesh beat Afghanistan - AFG, BAN, SL, HK on September 17 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 1:07 [IST]

Asia Cup 2025: The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup is being staged in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, with all matches following the T20I format.

This year's competition features eight teams, divided into two groups of four each. Following the initial league phase, the top two teams from every group will advance to the Super Four stage. From there, the best two performers in the round-robin will move on to the summit clash, which is scheduled for September 28.

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Teams

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Schedule

Sep 19: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong - Afghanistan won by 94 runs

Sep 12: Hong Kong vs Bangladesh - Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets

Sep 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong - Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets

Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Bangladesh won by 8 runs

Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

**All Times in IST

So far, 4 matches have taken place in Group B of the ongoing Asia Cup and three teams are in contention for the top 2 spots. Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong in the tournament opener by 94 runs and then Bangladesh kick-started their campaign by a margin of 7 wickets. Bangladesh then lost to 2022 Asia Cup winners, Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. The Lankan Lions then eked out a 6-wicket victory over Hong Kong before Bangladesh narrowly defeated Afghanistan by just 8 runs in their final match on Sep 16 to keep their hopes for a Super 4 stage qualification.

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Points Table

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.546 Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.650 Afghanistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 +4.700 Hong Kong (E) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.151

Glossary: PL - Played, W - Win, L - Loss, NR - No Result, NRR - Net Run Rate, PTS - Points, E- Eliminated

** Points Table updated on September 17 after Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.