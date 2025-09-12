Cricket Asia Cup 2025: How Can Bangladesh Qualify For Super 4 After 7-Wicket Win vs Hong Kong? Explained By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 7:00 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bangladesh began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a strong statement, easing past Hong Kong by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 11. Skipper Litton Das led from the front with a match-winning 59 off 39 balls, earning the Player of the Match award as Bangladesh successfully chased down 144 in just 17.4 overs.

The win not only boosted their net run rate but also put them firmly in contention for a place in the Super 4 stage.

Group B Dynamics

Bangladesh now sit second in Group B, level on two points with Afghanistan, who had earlier defeated Hong Kong convincingly in their opening game. Sri Lanka, the third team in the group, are yet to play a match. Hong Kong, meanwhile, are virtually out of the qualification race after suffering back-to-back defeats.

With only the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super 4 stage, the upcoming fixtures between Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka will effectively decide who advances.

What Bangladesh Need to Do

Bangladesh's next two games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be crucial. A win in either of those matches will keep their hopes alive, while victories in both would almost certainly guarantee qualification regardless of net run rate. However, a single defeat could complicate matters, especially if Afghanistan and Sri Lanka manage to rack up points of their own.

The Tigers currently hold a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.001, which could be decisive in case of a three-way tie. But to avoid depending on permutations, Litton Das and Co. will aim to secure outright wins.

The Challenge Ahead

While the win against Hong Kong was comfortable, Bangladesh's real test begins now. Afghanistan have already shown their firepower, registering a massive win with a strong bowling performance. Sri Lanka, traditionally a powerhouse in Asian conditions, will also pose a stern challenge. Bangladesh will need consistency from their batting lineup and discipline from their bowling attack to topple both sides.

With two points already in the bag, Bangladesh have laid the foundation for Super 4 qualification. But the equation is simple - beat Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to secure progression, or risk getting caught in a tight battle of net run rates.