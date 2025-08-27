Cricket Asia Cup 2025: How Is Suryakumar Yadav Doing? Fitness Update Revealed By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 8:44 [IST]

Asia Cup 2025: India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has provided a much-awaited update on his recovery after undergoing sports hernia surgery earlier this year. The 34-year-old recently returned from Munich, Germany, where the procedure was performed successfully, and has since been working on his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Concerns had been mounting regarding his participation in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, given that he had been sidelined for over a month. However, a video shared by the BCCI on social media has offered reassurance to fans. In the clip, Suryakumar sounded upbeat about his progress.

"It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had a similar kind of injury last year as well, and that's how I got to know. So a few checklists were there. I tried those things and then I realised that it's time to go and do a small MRI," Suryakumar explained in a video shared by BCCI.

He further elaborated on the steps he took after the IPL season concluded: "When I did it, it was very clear in that. I did it after IPL and then went to Germany. It went really well, and I knew how the recovery is going to be step by step. So I was prepared for everything. So we took one week at a time, and we are here, and I'm feeling good."

This will be Suryakumar's first major assignment as India's T20I captain, and expectations are high as the Men in Blue look to capture their ninth Asia Cup crown. His return to full fitness will be crucial, not just for his leadership but also for his explosive batting, which has been a key factor in India's recent T20I success.

With the Asia Cup set to kick off soon, Suryakumar's positive update will undoubtedly boost the team's morale and the confidence of millions of Indian cricket fans.