Did You Know? Mithun Manhas Was Virat Kohli’s First Captain and Later His Coach, Called Him 'Appu' Instead Of Cheeku

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How far they are from 1000 Goals after both score Twice in latest Match?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Kanpur's Vinayak Shukla idolizes MS Dhoni, met two UP friends during India vs Oman clash By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 13:09 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

When Oman wicketkeeper-batter Vinayak Shukla stepped out during the Asia Cup 2025, the group-stage match against India was more than just another contest.

For the 27-year-old from Kanpur, it was a reunion with familiar faces from his formative years in cricket, as well as a chance to show his gratitude to the icons who inspired his journey.

Shukla, who balances his day job as a Data Operator in Muscat with national team duties, fulfilled his dream of representing Oman in the continental showpiece after years of perseverance. Having left Indian domestic cricket in 2021 for opportunities abroad, he carried two ambitions with him - to play at the Asia Cup, and one day share the field with players he once competed against in Kanpur.

Idolising Dhoni as a "Guru"

From the beginning of his cricketing career, Shukla's biggest inspiration was none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The former Indian captain's leadership and finishing ability shaped Shukla's wicketkeeping and batting mindset.

"As a wicketkeeper-batsman [batter], my inspiration has always been Mahendra Singh Dhoni - the way he finishes games and leads the team is unmatched. He is my guru. I never met him but want to meet him," Shukla said to Times of India.

Even now, every big occasion reminds him of the lessons he imbibed watching Dhoni on television, and stepping onto the field against Dhoni's compatriots gave that feeling a new dimension.

Reconnecting with Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh

The India-Oman match also brought nostalgic memories flooding back for Shukla, who grew up playing with several Uttar Pradesh cricketers. Among them, Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh hold a special place, both having risen from the same cricketing circles in Kanpur where Shukla once sharpened his skills.

"I've played with Kuldeep Yadav back in India, so I hope we'll meet soon. I remember playing matches with Kuldeep bhai in Kanpur. He was with Rovers Club and I played for PSE. We had many friendly games together. Once he bowled to me and I hit him for four, and he said, 'Oh, pretty good shot!' There are some fond memories, and I'll always cherish those," Shukla recalled with TOI.

Against India in Abu Dhabi, he finally got to share the same ground with Kuldeep again, and reconnected warmly with Rinku Singh, another childhood friend from their Kanpur cricket days. Apart from that, Shukla's name will also be etched with a piece of record books, associated with India.

In the India vs Oman clash, Shukla became the 100th T20I wicket for Arshdeep Singh, who became the first India pacer to reach the milestone.