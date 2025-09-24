From Football to Hockey to Pickleball: How Gallant Sports Is Championing India's Sporting Growth

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: All-Round Hussain Talat stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to bounce back in Super 4 By Joel Sritharan Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 1:54 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Pakistan revived their hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup final after they beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the Super Four stage.

Despite restricting Sri Lanka to 133-8 from their 20 overs, it was a nervy batting performance from Pakistan before Mohammad Nawaz’s unbeaten 38 got them over the line.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Pakistan were off to a flying start as they took five wickets in the opening eight overs, with Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-28) leaving his mark on the powerplay.

Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka were both dismissed for golden ducks, while Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera could only score eight and 15, respectively.

A hard-fought 50 from Kamindu Mendis gave Sri Lanka, who reached 133-5, a glimmer of hope, which their spinners built on early with the ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga (2-27) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-24) rattled through the Pakistan top order to leave them 57-4 after 8.1 overs.

However, Hussain Talat (32 not out) and Nawaz steered Pakistan to a vital victory with 12 balls to spare, with the latter scoring three sixes in the 18th over, and despite losing to India on Sunday, they can now guarantee a spot in the final with victory against Bangladesh in their next match.

Data Debrief: Shanaka’s recurring nightmare

Shanaka’s duck was familiar territory for the batter as he now holds the record for most ducks in the T20Is (14).

This marked Pakistan’s first win in the format against Sri Lanka in six attempts, but it is their fourth consecutive win against the Lions at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.