Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Has A Huge Chance Of Not Qualifying For The Final- Here's How

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Shahid Afridi slams Umpire Over Fakhar Zaman Dismissal, claims IPL job theory By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 16:40 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Shahid Afridi reignited controversy over umpiring standards in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 encounter between India and Pakistan, criticizing the third-umpire's decision that led to Fakhar Zaman's dismissal and suggesting possible bias towards India.

Afridi, speaking to Samaa TV, quipped, "They need to work in the IPL also," alluding that the umpire's judgement might help secure jobs in Indian cricket leagues.

The incident unfolded in Pakistan's third over after India opted to bowl first. Fakhar Zaman, after a brisk start of three boundaries, edged an off-cutter from Hardik Pandya. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson dived for the catch, but replays indicated the ball could have touched the ground before being secured. After an extended review, the third umpire gave Fakhar out, causing frustration for the batter and criticism from the Pakistan camp.

Mohammad Yousuf supported Afridi's stance, noting Fakhar's confident batting against India's pace duo, including Jasprit Bumrah, "He was our main player, he started off well hitting a few boundaries against world-class bowlers," Yousuf remarked during the panel discussion.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also questioned the decision on Zaman's dismissal.

"I don't really know about the decision. As far as I'm concerned, I thought it bounced. Umpires can make mistakes, and that's understandable. To me, it looked like it bounced, but I could be wrong," he said after the match, suggesting Fakhar's aggressive start might have powered Pakistan to a much better total if not for the dismissal.

Pakistan managed 172 runs, mainly due to Sahibzada Farhan's resolute 58. India chased down the total comfortably, with Abhishek Sharma hammering 74 off 39 balls and Shubman Gill scoring 47, as the Men in Blue claimed victory by six wickets with seven balls remaining.