English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka announce Squad - Charith Asalanka named Captain, Check Full List of Players

By MyKhel Staff

With just a few days away from the start of Asia Cup 2025, the Sri Lanka board has named the squad for the continental competition.

Sri Lanka's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has been announced, led by Charith Asalanka as captain with Wanindu Hasaranga returning to the team. The squad features a balanced mix of experienced players and emerging talents, emphasizing a spin-heavy attack tailored for subcontinental pitches.

Asia Cup 2025 Sri Lanka announce Squad - Charith Asalanka named Captain Check Full List of Players

Key batsmen in the squad include Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, while the bowling attack will rely heavily on the spin trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dunith Wellalage.

Other notable players include Dhananjaya de Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, and Kusal Perera.

This composition aims to make Sri Lanka competitive in the T20 format and prepare well ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for the following year, capitalizing on spin-friendly conditions that suit their bowling strengths.

The tournament is hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, 2025. Sri Lanka are included in Group B along with Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Charith Asalanka (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

Story first published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 21:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out