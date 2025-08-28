Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India look to defend their Crown in Rajgir

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka announce Squad - Charith Asalanka named Captain, Check Full List of Players By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 21:33 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

With just a few days away from the start of Asia Cup 2025, the Sri Lanka board has named the squad for the continental competition.

Sri Lanka's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has been announced, led by Charith Asalanka as captain with Wanindu Hasaranga returning to the team. The squad features a balanced mix of experienced players and emerging talents, emphasizing a spin-heavy attack tailored for subcontinental pitches.

Key batsmen in the squad include Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, while the bowling attack will rely heavily on the spin trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dunith Wellalage.

Other notable players include Dhananjaya de Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, and Kusal Perera.

This composition aims to make Sri Lanka competitive in the T20 format and prepare well ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for the following year, capitalizing on spin-friendly conditions that suit their bowling strengths.

The tournament is hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, 2025. Sri Lanka are included in Group B along with Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Charith Asalanka (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando