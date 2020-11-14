AUS vs IND: Sourav Ganguly not convinced about Rohit Sharma's fitness

After initially being left out of India's tour party to Australia on fitness grounds, Rohit was added to the Test squad.

The 33-year-old injured his hamstring tear during MI's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 round-robin tie against the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 18.

He pulled out of a few matches before returning to lead MI and earn them a record fifth IPL title.

However his fitness remained a concern with Ganguly himself saying Rohit should not have rushed himself back into action.

Rohit knows he has long career and not just this IPL: BCCI president Ganguly

"Rohit himself knows that he has got a long career ahead and its not just this IPL or next series for him. I'm sure he is mature enough to do what is best for him," the BCCI chief had said when Rohit made his comeback.

However with Rohit featuring in the business end of IPL 2020, the BCCI was forced to add him to the touring Test squad.

India's revised squad Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma is back

Despite that Ganguly is still not convinced that Rohit is fit enough to tour Down Under.

"Rohit is still 70 per cent fit," Ganguly was quoted as saying in an an interview with The Week.

And when pressed further on the issue, the former Indian captain made his views on Rohit's fitness clear.

"Why don't you find out from Rohit himself? That's why he's still not picked for the One-day International and Twenty20 squads. He has been added to the Test squad," Ganguly said.

India vs Australia: Team India arrives in Oz for much-anticipated tour

India plays three ODIs as many T20s and four Test matches on their long tour of Australia.

The tour starts with an ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27 .

The team has already touched their base in Australia and is undergoing the mandatory quarantine requirements as per the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced health guidelines and protocols.