Cricket AUS vs SA: Australia Script History With 3 Centuries, Equal Huge ODI Record With 431-Score By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 15:25 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

AUS vs SA: Australia bounced back in emphatic fashion to ignite life to the one-sided ODI series against South Africa, posting a colossal 431/2 in the third ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday.

After suffering back-to-back defeats in the opening matches, the visitors responded with a record-breaking batting display, equalling a unique world record in the process.

Openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh set the tone with blistering centuries, putting South Africa's bowlers under immense pressure from the outset. Their relentless hitting laid the perfect platform for Cameron Green, who, batting at No. 3, seized the opportunity to smash his maiden ODI hundred in just 47 balls.

The 26-year-old's whirlwind knock not only powered Australia past the 400-run mark but also earned him the distinction of scoring the second-fastest ODI century by an Australian, behind only Glenn Maxwell's 40-ball ton against the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup.

Australia's performance marked only the second time in the history of men's ODIs - spanning over 4,800 matches - that all of a team's top three batters registered centuries in the same innings. Coincidentally, South Africa was the first to achieve this feat back in 2015 against the West Indies in Johannesburg, when Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, and AB de Villiers (with his record 31-ball hundred) combined for a memorable display.

Green's explosive finish, coupled with a quick-fire half-century from wicketkeeper Alex Carey, ensured Australia posted their second-highest ODI total ever, just three runs shy of their iconic 434/4 against South Africa in 2006.

Most Hundreds in a Team ODI Innings (Men's):

3 - South Africa vs WI, 2015 (Amla, Rossouw, AB de Villiers)

3 - South Africa vs IND, 2015 (de Kock, du Plessis, AB de Villiers)

3 - England vs NED, 2022 (Salt, Malan, Buttler)

3 - South Africa vs SL, 2023 (de Kock, van der Dussen, Markram)

3 - Australia vs SA, 2025* (Head, Marsh, Green)

With this statement knock, Australia saved their best for the last but also served a timely reminder of their batting depth and firepower in white-ball cricket.