English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

AUS vs SA: Australia Script History With 3 Centuries, Equal Huge ODI Record With 431-Score

By

AUS vs SA: Australia bounced back in emphatic fashion to ignite life to the one-sided ODI series against South Africa, posting a colossal 431/2 in the third ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday.

After suffering back-to-back defeats in the opening matches, the visitors responded with a record-breaking batting display, equalling a unique world record in the process.

AUS vs SA
Australia Script History With 3 Centuries, Equal Huge ODI Record With 431-Score, Photo: X

Openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh set the tone with blistering centuries, putting South Africa's bowlers under immense pressure from the outset. Their relentless hitting laid the perfect platform for Cameron Green, who, batting at No. 3, seized the opportunity to smash his maiden ODI hundred in just 47 balls.

The 26-year-old's whirlwind knock not only powered Australia past the 400-run mark but also earned him the distinction of scoring the second-fastest ODI century by an Australian, behind only Glenn Maxwell's 40-ball ton against the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup.

Australia's performance marked only the second time in the history of men's ODIs - spanning over 4,800 matches - that all of a team's top three batters registered centuries in the same innings. Coincidentally, South Africa was the first to achieve this feat back in 2015 against the West Indies in Johannesburg, when Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, and AB de Villiers (with his record 31-ball hundred) combined for a memorable display.

Green's explosive finish, coupled with a quick-fire half-century from wicketkeeper Alex Carey, ensured Australia posted their second-highest ODI total ever, just three runs shy of their iconic 434/4 against South Africa in 2006.

Most Hundreds in a Team ODI Innings (Men's):

3 - South Africa vs WI, 2015 (Amla, Rossouw, AB de Villiers)

3 - South Africa vs IND, 2015 (de Kock, du Plessis, AB de Villiers)

3 - England vs NED, 2022 (Salt, Malan, Buttler)

3 - South Africa vs SL, 2023 (de Kock, van der Dussen, Markram)

3 - Australia vs SA, 2025* (Head, Marsh, Green)

With this statement knock, Australia saved their best for the last but also served a timely reminder of their batting depth and firepower in white-ball cricket.

Story first published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 15:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 24, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out