Cricket AUS vs SA: CSK star Dewald Brevis hits Hattrick of No Look Sixes - Watch

Dewald Brevis, the young South African cricket prodigy, has once again captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide with an astonishing display of raw power and audacity.

In the 3rd T20I match against Australia at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Brevis achieved the extraordinary feat of smashing three consecutive no-look sixes, a rare spectacle that has left the cricket fraternity buzzing.

Dewald Brevis Hattrick of No Look Sixes

During the 10th over, facing Australian bowler Aaron Hardie, Brevis unleashed a series of breathtaking shots that combined precision and sheer confidence. The technique of hitting a six without looking at the ball immediately after striking it demonstrated an unusual mix of fearlessness and control that few cricketers can boast. Each six was distinct and devastating: the first was a pronounced pull shot over deep square leg, the second arced majestically over long on, and the third soared over long off. What made these shots even more remarkable was Brevis's nonchalant attitude, as he casually looked away and didn't follow the trajectory of the ball until it had already cleared the boundary.

Brevis's innings of 53 runs off 26 balls was critical in guiding South Africa through a high-pressure match scenario. His ability to execute big hits with such style-culminating in including a 100-meter six earlier in the innings, cements him as one of the most exciting emerging talents in international cricket today. He hit six sixes in total, thus helping the Proteas to put 172 runs as they batted first in the match. Prior to this match, Brevis scored an unbeaten 125 runs off just 56 deliveries in the 2nd T20I, which had 12 fours and 8 towering sixes.

This flair-packed over was a testament to Brevis's fearless approach and natural talent. Brevis was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in IPL 2025 and did exceedingly well for them after being roped in mid-season.