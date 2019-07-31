Cricket
When Aussie James Pattinson's brother Darren played for England in a Test

By
James Pattinson
James Pattinson is set to make his comeback

James Pattinson set to play first Ashes Test; his brother Darren had once stirred controversy by playing for England

Bengaluru, July 31: Pacer James Pattinson is set to make a comeback to Australia's Test team after three-and-half years as coach Justin Langer hinted at it ahead of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston starting on Thursday (August 1).

According to Langer,

The 29-year-old James has played 17 Tests so far and picked 70 wickets at an average of 26.15. The last Test match he played was against New Zealand in February, 2016.

James had recurring injuries and returned to Australia's domestic season last year and had stints with Victoria and Brisbane Heat. He took 15 wickets in his last two first-class games - eight for Nottinghamshire against Kent in English county in June and seven for Australia A against Sussex earlier this month.

In 2008, James's brother Darren played for England

James, however, is not the first player from the Pattinson family to have played Tests. His elder brother Darren Pattinson had also played one Test in 2008 and it was for England against South Africa in Leeds.

Darren Pattinson
Darren Pattinson played one Test for England.

Elder to James by 11 years, Darren was born in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, England but also played in Australia's domestic cricket. His selection had created a stir with former England captain Graham Gooch expressing disappointment.

Gooch had then written in a column for BBC that the selection of Darren was one of the most "leftfield decisions" he had witnessed ever. He had gone on to say that there were overseas-born players who had played for England under his captaincy and served the country well.

However, he was not convinced with Darren's case since his father said he is a proud Aussie and Gooch found it difficult to expect a proud Australian to become a passionate Englishman in a day. He said international cricket ran the risk of getting devalued because of such selection and asked: "Is this what playing for your country has come to?"

Darren took just two wickets and scored 21 runs in that game versus South Africa and did not play international cricket again.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
