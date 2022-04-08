Australia Contract Players List 2022-23: Boland and Marsh among four added to list of 20

In 2021-22 season, CA had included only 17 players in the central contract list. But this time the number has increased to 20 with four new additions and four exclusions.

Pacer Scott Boland, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and spinner Micthell Swepson were added to the CA central contract list.

Boland impressed after making his debut in the Ashes last year in December, Marsh was the star of the T20 World Cup triumph in November. Inglis and Swepson too have been regulars in the side from last year.

Travis Head and Alex Carey also retained their central contracts after strong recent performances along with top stars of both the red and white ball teams including Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc among others.

Meanwhile, pacers Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson lost their contracts, along with former Test captain Tim Paine, who is on indefinite leave, and pacer James Pattinson, who retired from international cricket late last year.

Here is the full list of Cricket Australia contracted players:

Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner and Adam Zampa.