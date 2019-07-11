ICC World Cup 2019: Australia have have a 7-0 record in World Cup semifinals

The winner of the game will play New Zealand, who beat India in the first semifinal at Old Trafford on Wednesday, at Lord's on July 14.

If Australia win, they will be in the final for the record eighth time since 1975. On the other hand, if England win, the cricketing world will get a new champion as neither of the 'lands' has won the trophy before.

WC Special | Schedule | Stats

Aussies haven't lost a WC semi

Since 1975, Australia have made the semifinals seven times and they have won each of those seven games. In their seven finals, Australia have won the title five times and lost twice, an identical record that Brazil have in the football World Cup. Incidentally, both Australia and Brazil have yellow jerseys.

In 1975, Australia were in a corner after skittling England out for 93 in their semifinal match at Headingley, Leeds. Gary Gilmour single-handedly destroyed the hosts by taking six for 14 and after Ian Chappell's side were reduced to 39 for six, Gilmour's 28 not out saved the day for the Kangaroos. Australia, however, lost to the West Indies in the final at Lord's by 17 runs.

Australia's next World Cup semifinal was 12 years later, in 1987. Allan Border's side took on Imran Khan's XI in front of a partisan crowd at Lahore. But they beat yet another host at the World Cup, this time by 18 runs, thanks to Craig McDermott's fifer. Australia went on to lift the trophy this time, beating England in the final in Kolkata.

Australia was in the semifinal again in 1996 and it was in Mohali. This was an incredible win that Mark Taylor's men had scripted. Australia managed only 207 runs in their 50 overs and just when the West Indians were looking strong to run away with the game, it turned in favour of the Aussies. From 165 for two, the Caribbeans slumped to 202 all out to lose by five runs. Australia lost to Sri Lanka in the final this time in Lahore.

The yellow jerseys were back into the semifinal in the 1999 edition and it was yet another thriller. Steve Waugh's men were all out for 213 but Shane Warne spun the Proteas out of the game with a four-for and as Allan Donald failed to respond to Lance Klusener's call for the winning run, Australia ran him out and tied the game. Since they were above SA in the Super Six stage, they advanced to the final to meet Pakistan. Australia won the one-sided final at Lord's by eight wickets.

In 2003, Ricky Ponting's side was in the semifinal again. They scored 212 for seven in 50 overs after Adam Gilchrist's inner call saw him walking away after nicking the ball. But the Aussie bowlers came back strongly to reduce Sri Lanka to 123 for seven in 38.1 overs to win in DLS Method by 48 runs. Australia went on to win their second consecutive trophy by thrashing India by 125 runs in the final.

In 2007, the hat-trick was completed and Australia maintained their clean semifinal record against South Africa once again. Ponting's bowlers bowled them out for a paltry 149 and then won the game easily with seven wickets in hand. Australia beat Sri Lanka in a rain-curtailed final to complete their treble of winning crowns.

In 2015, Australia made the semifinals beating Pakistan in the quarters and in the semifinal, Steve Smith slammed a hundred against India to take his team's total to 320-plus. India's batting found the Australian bowling too hot to handle and were all out for 233 to lose by 95 runs. Australia defeated trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final.