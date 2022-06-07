Australia paceman Abbott out of Sri Lanka tour with broken finger

The paceman, who was only in the T20I squad, was struck on the left index finger by a net bowler this week.

Cricket Australia confirmed ahead of the opener in the three-match T20I series in Colombo on Tuesday that Abbott will not be replaced in the squad.

Abbott was due to link up with Australia's A squad in Sri Lanka after the T20I series. Scott Boland has been called up to cover for Abbott in the A team's four-day matches ahead of the two-match Test series

Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb will leave the A squad to return to Melbourne and be with his pregnant wife.

Jimmy Peirson has been added to the squad as a replacement for Handscomb.

Alex Carey is set to captain the Australia A team in their first 50-over match in Colombo on Wednesday after being added to the squad along with Cameron Green, who will also play.