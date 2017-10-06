Australia pacer John Hastings quits first-class and ODI cricket; will ply his trade in T20Is

Sydney, Oct 6: Australia pacer John Hastings on Friday (October 6) stunned all with his surprise announcement to retire from first-class and international cricket.

The right-arm speedster, who has played one Test for Australia, will now be providing his services for Twenty20 format only.

The 31-year-old suffered a back injury in Melbourne last month, which he felt was the latest setback and forced him to draw curtains over 50-over and first-class career.

"Trying to get back after four shoulder reconstructions, four major ankle operations, and a major knee operation has just worn me down," Hastings was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

"The body is just giving up and every time I try to load back to get back to four-day cricket or one-day cricket, it seems as if something else goes.

"It was a tough decision, one that wasn't made lightly, but I've decided to give the two longer formats away and focus on T20.

"I've had a tough run with injuries lately but I've still thoroughly enjoyed every moment with the Victorian boys over the years," Hastings added.

"I also want to thank everyone involved over my Victorian journey who helped me become the cricketer I am today. Everyone has been amazing every step of the way.

"I've still got a bit left in the tank though, and I can't wait to get back on the park with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash."

Hastings, originally hails from Penrith in Sydney, played 29 ODIs and nine T20 internationals for Australia. 2016 was his best year in the 50-over format.

He was the leading ODI fast bowler in the world after snaring 29 wickets in 15 matches, the equal second-most dismissals alongside South Africa's Imran Tahir and behind teammate Adam Zampa.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland described Hastings as a "brilliant" competitor.

"John has been a great servant of Australian cricket, and a player who worked extremely hard to be the best he could be, both at national and domestic level, and we congratulate him on his achievements," Sutherland was quoted by the Cricket Australia report as saying.