Australia vs England, 2nd ODI: Record-breaking Smith, Starc, Zampa earn Aussies series win

Steve Smith made a 94 as Australia posted a competitive 280 for 8 in 50 overs. Smith had fair bit of assistance Marnus Labuschagne (58) and Mitchell Marsh (50) in his venture.

England raised pockets of resistance through James Vince (60) and Sam Billings (71) but that was not going to be enough on the day as the Three Lions, who were recently crowned the T20 world champions, could muster only 208 all out in 38.5 overs.

Australia found their bowling heroes in left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who bagged four wickets apiece.

Earlier, Smith crossed the 14,000 run mark in international cricket, becoming the fastest player from his country to do so.

Smith hit a delightful 94 off 114 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. He struck the ball at a strike rate of 82.45.

Now in 288 matches, across 328 innings, Smith has 14,065 runs at an average of 49.52. He has scored 40 centuries and 69 half-centuries, with the best individual score of 239.

His strike rate is 65.44 across all formats. He has surpassed David Boon (13,386) to become the ninth-highest run scorer in international cricket for Australia.

The top five run-scorers for Australia in international cricket are: Ricky Ponting (27,368), Steve Waugh (18,496), Allan Border (17,698), Michael Clarke (17,112) and David Warner (16,612).

The top five run scorers in international cricket are: Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483), Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) and great South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (25,534).

Australia had beaten England by 6 wickets in the first ODI at Adelaide Oval and the third ODI will be played at the MCG on Tuesday (November 22).