Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Australia vs India: Mitchell Marsh dropped for first Test

By Opta
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Adelaide, December 5: Australia vice-captain Mitchell Marsh was dropped for the first Test against India, with Peter Handscomb earning his spot in Adelaide.

Tim Paine announced that Handscomb would bat at number five in the series opener beginning on Thursday (December 6), with Marsh to miss out.

Handscomb, who has played 13 Tests for Australia, has made 361 runs at an average of 45.12 for Victoria this Sheffield Shield season.

Marsh, meanwhile, has scored 232 runs at 46.40, but just 81 of those have come in his last four innings.

"Mitch Marsh probably just hasn't been as consistent as he would like and we would like," Paine told a news conference on Wednesday (December 5).

"We know the talent Mitch has, we know most likely at some stage in this series we'll need him.

"We're taking the opportunity at the moment to actually send him back to play a Shield game, get some more cricket under his belt, knowing at some stage we're probably going to need him."

Opener Marcus Harris will make his Test debut, while Travis Head will bat at number six for Australia.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (Captain / Wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: WAT 1 - 2 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue