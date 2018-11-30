Australia Vs India: Ankle injury rules Prithvi Shaw out of Adelaide Test, leaves Twitterati dismayed

New Delhi, Nov 30: In a major setback for Team India ahead, young opener Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the first Test match between India and Australia after sustaining an injury in his left ankle on Friday (November 30).

The 19-year-old cricketer from Mumbai rolled-over his ankle while fielding near the boundary ropes on day three of the practice match against Cricket Australia XI. The teenager was carried outside the field by the physio and immediately taken to the hospital for scans where it was confirmed that he suffered a lateral ligament injury. Thus ruling him out of the first Test match in Adelaide, starting December 6.

"Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. Shaw will be unavailable for the First Test against Australia in Adelaide. He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest," said the BCCI.

Shaw had impressed the warm-up match against the CA XI making a quick fifty and was expected to make it to the playing XI for the first Test against Australia at Adelaide from December 6. In the absence of Shaw, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul will open for India in the first Test.

Everyone on Twitter was disturbed with the news of the youngster's injury and his subsequent ruling out from the first game. It is definitely going to be a bad news for Team India and fans.

UPDATE - Prithvi Shaw ruled out of First Test against Australia in Adelaide. https://t.co/bOB8e6Ijrv — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2018 BCCI BCCI gave the update on Prithvi Shaw's injury and later confirmed that the cricketer was ruled out of the first Test as the injury was serious. Feel for Prithvi Shaw. Hopefully he recovers soon. https://t.co/XVhna2zsUE — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 30, 2018 Harsha Bhogle Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle said he feels sad for Prithvi Shaw and hoped for his speedy recovery. Uh oh! @PrithviShaw ruled out of the first Test because of ankle injury suffered today. Harsh on the youngster. Puts India in a spot as he was an in form opener and K L Rahul still struggling — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 30, 2018 Ayaz Memon Veteran cricket commentator Ayaz Memon also felt bad and shifted the focus back towards KL Rahul and Murali Vijay. Unfortunate. Very unfortunate. Was looking forward to see Shaw bat at Adelaide....not to be. Ligament tear in the ankle can take 3 weeks or more. Perth in doubt too. Wish him a speedy recovery. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 30, 2018 Aakash Chopra Former India opener Aakash Chopra was disappointed with the unfortunate turn of events. Hindsight is perfect vision....but this is exactly why Mayank had to play vs WI at home. Now, the hands are tied. Pick Dhawan (who wasn’t even in the squad vs WI) or pick Mayank who hasn’t played a single International game. Or pick no replacement at all?? 🙏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 30, 2018 What are the options for India? Aakash Chopra also pondered over who is going to be the replacement for Shaw. Prithvi Shaw being ruled out of 1st Test worst news for India — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 30, 2018 Vikrant Gupta Senior sports journalist Vikrant Gupta termed Prithvi Shaw's injury as the worst news for Team India ahead of the Test series.