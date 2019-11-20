Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test 2019: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable XI, Live Telecast Details

Brisbane, Nov 20: Australia will begin their home season as they host Pakistan in the first Test match of summer at The Gabba, Brisbane, starting Thursday (November 21). The upcoming two-match Test series will be Australia's first assignment in the longest format of the game after the Tim Paine-led side retained the Ashes in England earlier this year.
Although the two matches are not going to be a part of the ICC Test Championships the two teams would be aiming to start with a win.
This match will also be Steve Smith and David Warner's first home Test match after their return following their ban on the ball-tampering scandal last year. Australia has already announced that Joe Burns will be opening the innings alongside David Warner. While the middle-order comprises Number 1-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne.
It will also be the first Test assignment for newly-appointed coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Azhar Ali for Pakistan. They have already announced that 16-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah will be making his Test debut at The Gabba. However, the rest of their squad remains uncertain.
Timings:
The match will begin at 10:00 am local time 5:30 am IST.
Channel/Live Streaming:
The match will be live telecast by Sony Sports Network in India.
SonyLiv will live stream the match.
Squads:
Australia: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner
Pakistan: Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah.
Probable XIs:
Australia: Probable XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(WK&C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Possible XI: Azhar Ali(C), Imam-ul-Haq, Harris Sohail, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.
Dream11 Prediction:
Batsmen: Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Mathew Wade, Azhar Ali, David Warner.
All-rounder: Marnus Labuschagne
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Yasir Shah.
Captain: Steve Smith
Vice-captain: Babar Azam
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here