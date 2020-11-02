Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Babar Azam to lead Pakistan in the third ODI against Zimbabwe

By
Babar Azam to lead Pakistan
Babar Azam to lead Pakistan

Lahore, November 2: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe. Pakistan are leading the series 2-0 having won the first two games comfortably in Rawalpindi.

After completion of ODI series, Zimbabwe will play three T20Is in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8, and 10. The final ODI will be played in Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 3.

Pakistan 15-member squad: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (Captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi (/topic/shaheen-afridi), Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan.

More BABAR AZAM News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 55 November 2 2020, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Bangalore
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 152/7 (20.0) vs DEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, November 2, 2020, 21:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More