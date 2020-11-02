Babar Azam to lead Pakistan in the third ODI against Zimbabwe

Lahore, November 2: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe. Pakistan are leading the series 2-0 having won the first two games comfortably in Rawalpindi.
After completion of ODI series, Zimbabwe will play three T20Is in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8, and 10. The final ODI will be played in Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 3.
Pakistan 15-member squad: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (Captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi (/topic/shaheen-afridi), Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.