Ball tampering: Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft accept CA sanctions

"I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country," Smith said on his Twitter account.

"But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as captain of the team. I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them," wrote Smith.

"Today I lodged the paperwork with Cricket Australia and will be accepting the sanction handed down. I would love to put this behind me and will do whatever it takes to earn back the trust of the Australian public. Thank you to all those who have sent messages of support," said Bancroft through his official twitter hand.

The other banned player - David Warner - has not yet announced whether he would accept the sanctions or appeal.

Warner was banned for 12 months, while Bancroft was banned for nine months. Warner was also banned from holding leadership positions in Australian cricket for life while Bancroft was suspended from such roles for 12 months.

On Tuesday (April 3), the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) had called the ban these three players harsh and disproportionate.

An ACA statement read: "There are a number of glaring and clear anomalies in the process to date which causes the ACA to query the severity and proportionality of the proposed sanctions.

These are: "The grading and sanctions proposed are considerably higher than the ICC's grading and sanctions; "The disproportionally between the proposed sanctions and those previously handed down in world cricket for 'changing the condition of the ball' - including by captains of international teams applying artificial substances;

"The activation of CA's board as a deliberative body on the proposed sanctions; "That public statements by CA to date have not referenced consideration of contextual factors including the environment in South Africa during the series and the impacts on individual players;

"The rush to place players before the world's media without the benefit of considered and coherent advice."

The ACA acknowledges the trio "made very serious mistakes in South Africa" and called for CA's "response and process" to the events to be included as part of the governing body's proposed culture review. Although there was criticism from the players' association, the Australian Sports Commission praised CA for taking "decisive action to reinforce its commitment to the values of fair play and integrity".