Cricket

India Vs England, 4th Test: Assistant coach Bangar hails patient Pujara

Posted By: OPTA
Southampton, Sep 1: India batting coach Sanjay Bangar hailed a composed display from Cheteshwar Pujara as his first Test century in England helped the tourists claim a narrow lead.

While others struggled to cope with the spin of Moeen Ali, Pujara ploughed a lone furrow that saw him finish 132 not out on Friday at the Rose Bowl.

Day 2: As it happened

His efforts were crucial in getting India ahead of their hosts, albeit only by 27, and Bangar was delighted to see the 30-year-old record his biggest score of the series.

"He showed a lot of composure, clarity of thought and great discipline in his judgement outside off stump as well as he executed the shots really well," the coach told a media conference.

"You saw a great mix of caution and aggression in that innings, and you also saw another facet of his batting – he showed us glimpses of what he can do batting with the tail.

"All in all it would have been a very satisfying effort for him."

Pujara's efforts looked like being in vain when India slumped to 195-8, but tailenders Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah ably supported him as India added 78 for the final two wickets.

Bangar added: "Losing a wicket at the stroke of tea was a setback, and then three on the trot because in the spell of 15 runs we lost four wickets, so from a position of strength we were staring at conceding a lead.

"But credit to Bumrah and Ishant, they hung in, negotiated the spinners really well and got us to a decent lead."

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 2:40 [IST]
