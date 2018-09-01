India Vs England, 4th Test: Assistant coach Bangar hails patient Pujara

Southampton, Sep 1: India batting coach Sanjay Bangar hailed a composed display from Cheteshwar Pujara as his first Test century in England helped the tourists claim a narrow lead.
While others struggled to cope with the spin of Moeen Ali, Pujara ploughed a lone furrow that saw him finish 132 not out on Friday at the Rose Bowl.
His efforts were crucial in getting India ahead of their hosts, albeit only by 27, and Bangar was delighted to see the 30-year-old record his biggest score of the series.
"He showed a lot of composure, clarity of thought and great discipline in his judgement outside off stump as well as he executed the shots really well," the coach told a media conference.
"You saw a great mix of caution and aggression in that innings, and you also saw another facet of his batting – he showed us glimpses of what he can do batting with the tail.
"All in all it would have been a very satisfying effort for him."
That's Stumps on Day 2 of the 4th Test.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3QzS3ogq4P— BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2018
Pujara's efforts looked like being in vain when India slumped to 195-8, but tailenders Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah ably supported him as India added 78 for the final two wickets.
Bangar added: "Losing a wicket at the stroke of tea was a setback, and then three on the trot because in the spell of 15 runs we lost four wickets, so from a position of strength we were staring at conceding a lead.
"But credit to Bumrah and Ishant, they hung in, negotiated the spinners really well and got us to a decent lead."
