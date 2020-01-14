Bangladesh agree revised Pakistan schedule

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan had stated that the Tigers would only play three T20 matches against Pakistan this month.

Hassan said tension in the Middle East between Iran and the United States was the main reason they would only agree to a short trip to Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that a schedule of three T20s this month and Tests in February and April either side of a one-off ODI has been agreed.

Bangladesh decline playing Test series in Pakistan

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said: "I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries.

"I also want to thank ICC chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries."

The two sides will contests T20 encounters in Lahore on January 24, 25 and 27, with a first Test to get under way in Rawalpindi on February 7.

They will contest an ODI in Karachi on April 3, with the second Test starting in the same city two days later.