World Cup head-to-head: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in their only encounter

By
Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim did the star turn for Bangaldesh

Bengaluru, June 10: Afghanistan did not have the best of the start they would have loved to see in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

They lost their first three matches in the tournament and are lagging at the bottom of the points table along with South Africa.

On June 24, the Afghans will take on Bangladesh in a league game in Southampton. Bangladesh and South Africa have played only seven ODIs so far with the former having a 4-3 lead.

Their last five encounters have seen Bangladesh winning four while the Afghans one, in the Asia Cup last year.

At the World Cup, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have played only once till date and it was in 2015 when they the two teams met in Canberra.

1
95

It was in fact the first-ever match the Afghans had played in the cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh scored 267 with Mushfiqur top-scoring with 71

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first in the day-night affair. Debutants Afghanistan did well to reduce Bangladesh to 119 for four in the 30th over when wicket-keeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim scored 71 off 56 balls to take his side to a score of 267. Shakib Al Hasan also scored a fifty (63) as the two added 114 runs for the fifth wicket. Four Afghan bowlers two wickets each with pacer Shapoor Zadran doing the best with two for 20.

Afghanistan had a poor start and were struggling at three for 3. A couple of 40s from Samiullah Shinwari (42) and Mohammad Nabi (44) did some damage control, but it was never enough to overhaul the target. Afghanistan were all out for 162 in the 43rd over with Mortaza taking three for 20. Mushfiqur was the man of the match.

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
