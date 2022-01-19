Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022: Full Schedule, Dates, Time in IST, Venues and Live Streaming Information

The eighth edition of Bangladesh's premier T20 cricket league will see six teams battle in double round robin format and then the top four after the league phase will tussle in the play-off or knock-out rounds to decide the winner.

BPL 2022 will be staged across three venues across Dhaka, Sylhet and Chittagong. The opening game and the play-off rounds will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

In a change of rules ahead of the new season, teams will be allowed to play three overseas players from this season. The T20 superstars like Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be seen in action alongside more overseas and Bangladesh players.

Here is a look at the BPL 2022 Teams, Venues, Schedule and Live Streaming Information:

BPL 2022 Teams

Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis (Overseas), Will Jacks (Overseas), Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Benny Howell (Overseas), Rayad Emrit (Overseas), Naeem Islam, Akbar Ali, Zakir Hasan, Chadwick Walton (Overseas), Nasum Ahmed, Enamul Haque Jr., Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Fortune Barishal: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Dwayne Bravo (Overseas), Fazle Mahmud, Chris Gayle (Overseas), Irfan Sukkur, Alzarri Joseph (Overseas), Jake Lintott (Overseas), Obed McCoy (Overseas), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas), Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nayeem Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Salman Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Shykat Ali, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman.

Comilla Victorians: Faf du Plessis (Overseas), Moeen Ali (Overseas), Sunil Narine (Overseas), Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Shohidul Islam, Imrul Kayes (captain), Tanvir Islam, Oshane Thomas (Overseas), Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sumon Khan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Pervez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider, Mehedi Hasan, Cameron Delport (Overseas), Karim Janat (Overseas).

Khulna Tigers: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Naveen-ul-Haq (Overseas), Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yasir Ali, Sikandar Raza (Overseas), Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali, Nabil Samad, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Sharifullah, Andre Fletcher (Overseas).

Sylhet Sunrisers: Taskin Ahmed, Kesrick Williams (Overseas), Colin Ingram (Overseas), Shiraz Ahmed (Overseas), Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Ravi Bopara (Overseas), Anamul Haque (captain), Sohag Gazi, Alok Kapali, Muktar Ali, Jubair Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Nadif Chowdhury, Shafiul Hayet, Sunzamul Islam, Lendl Simmons (Overseas), Devon Thomas (Overseas).

Minister Dhaka: Mahmudullah (captain), Qais Ahmad (Overseas), Najibullah Zadran (Overseas), Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom, Mohammad Shahzad (Overseas), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Overseas), Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Imran Uzzaman, Shafiul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Andre Russell (Overseas).

BPL 2022 Venues

• Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka

• Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong

• Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet

BPL 2022 Time Table and Full Schedule

DATE FIXTURE VENUE TIME in IST January 21 Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 1 PM January 21 Khulna Tigers vs Minister Dhaka Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 6 PM January 22 Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 12 PM January 22 Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Dhaka Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 5 PM January 24 Fortune Barishal vs Minister Dhaka Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 12 PM January 24 Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 5 PM January 24 Fortune Barishal vs Minister Dhaka Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 12 PM January 24 Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 5 PM January 25 Minister Dhaka vs Sylhet Sunrisers Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 12 PM January 28 Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 1 PM January 28 Minister Dhaka vs Sylhet Sunrisers Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 6 PM January 29 Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 12 PM January 29 Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 5 PM January 31 Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 12 PM January 31 Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 5 PM February 1 Comilla Victorians vs Minister Dhaka Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 12 PM February 1 Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 5 PM February 3 Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 12 PM February 3 Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 5 PM February 4 Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Sunrisers Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 1 PM February 4 Comilla Victorians vs Minister Dhaka Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 6 PM February 7 Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 12 PM February 7 Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 5 PM February 8 Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Dhaka Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 12 PM February 8 Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Sunrisers Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 5 PM February 9 Khulna Tigers vs Minister Dhaka Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 12 PM February 9 Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 5 PM February 11 Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 1 PM February 11 Fortune Barishal vs Minister Dhaka Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 6 PM February 12 Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket 12 PM February 12 Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 5 PM February 14 Eliminator: 3rd Placed Team vs 4th placed team Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 12 PM February 14 First Qualifier: 1st placed team vs 2nd placed team Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 5 PM February 16 Second Qualifier: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 5 PM February 18 The Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 6 PM

BPL 2022 Live Streaming

Fans in India can live stream the match using FanCode.