BBL 2021-22: Glenn Maxwell of Melbourne Stars tests positive for Covid-19

Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test on Wednesday (January 5) and he is now waiting for his RT-PCR results.

"Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test after the game against the Melbourne Renegades and has since undertaken a PCR test and is currently isolating," stated an official release.

The all-rounder is the 13th Melbourne Stars player to test positive for COVID-19. Maxwell had led a depleted Melbourne Stars in their last two fixtures against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.

A number of Brisbane Heat players had also returned positive rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday and this forced the BBL to change three matches at the last minute.

Revised schedule

Meanwhile, The Big Bash League on Tuesday (January 4) confirmed a revised schedule for three matches to be played at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast over the next three nights from January 4- 6.

The changes have been made after positive rapid antigen tests were recorded within the Brisbane Heat squad this morning.

The Club has now undertaken PCR testing of all players and support staff, plus potential replacement players.

The revised schedule for matches: January 4 -- 6:15 pm AEST: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers (previously scheduled for January 6), January 5 -- 8:15 pm AEST: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers (previously scheduled for January 4), and January 6 -- 8:15 pm AEST: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder (previously scheduled for January 5).

All four Clubs' squads are currently in South East Queensland, giving the League the required flexibility to make these scheduling changes.

Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson in a statement said: "Firstly, our thoughts continue to be with players and staff across all Clubs, plus all in the wider community, who have been infected with COVID-19. We wish them all the best for a speedy recovery.

"The League and Clubs have learned to be nimble in the current environment and we are pleased that we have found a solution to help safeguard all three matches so quickly. We thank all Clubs for their cooperation and our fans for their understanding in these rapidly evolving circumstances."