BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars match postponed due to Covid-19

The game that was scheduled to be held at the Marvel Stadium has now been postponed after a member of Melbourne Stars' support staff returned positive for the deadly virus which has gripped the entire world.

As a protocol, all players and staff who have been in contact with the patient have subsequently undergone PCR tests, results of which are not expected before the scheduled start of the game and therefore forcing the postponement of the fixture.

The BBL took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "Tonight's KFC Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars at Marvel Stadium has been postponed. A member of the Stars' support staff received a positive Covid-19 test result this afternoon. All the Stars players and staff who have been in contact with the positive case then undertook PCR tests as soon as possible and are awaiting results. The League will advise a new date for the match as soon as possible."

Not just the BBL, even the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia Down Under has been hit with the pandemic. Earlier today it was reported that England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes Test after a COVID-19 outbreak in the England team's camp grew to seven confirmed cases.

Silverwood needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party. There was no indication that Silverwood has the virus. He will have to isolate for 10 days - along with his family - in Melbourne, where the third test was played. The fourth test starts in Sydney on January 5.

England lost the third test, and with it, the series, as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes. England said the positive test for what it termed "one family member" happened on Wednesday.

A further round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday. England's touring party has recorded seven positive cases - three support staff and four family members - since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday.

The players are due to fly to Sydney on Friday ahead of the fourth test. Cricket Australia is confident the Sydney test can go ahead as planned, despite rising case numbers in the city and the outbreak in England's camp.

Both teams will fly to Sydney on a chartered flight on Friday morning and have an entire hotel complex booked out for them in the city's eastern suburbs to minimise the risk of contracting the virus. The fifth test is scheduled for Adelaide in mid-January.

(With Agency Inputs)