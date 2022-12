BBL 2022-23: The squads, captains and coaches of all 8 teams for Big Bash League Season 12

In season 12 of BBL, eight teams will battle in double round-robin format with the top five teams heading into the playoffs - Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and the Final. A total of 61 matches will be played across 17 venues.

While the round robin phase concludes on January 25, the Eliminator, Qualifier and Knockout finals will be held from January 27-29 with the Challenger and decider to take place the following weekend on February 2 and 4 2023.

BBL 2022-23 Schedule: Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time in IST, TV Channel List & Live Streaming Details in India

The venues for the playoff stages are yet to be announced. Top white-ball players like Marcus Stoinis, Faf du Plessis, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid and more will be among the players in action.

Now, lets take a look at the BBL 2022-23 squads, captains and coaches of all 8 teams for Big Bash League season 12:

Adelaide Strikers 2022-23 Squad Player Country Role Chris Lynn Australia Batter Ryan Gibson Australia (uncapped) Batter Jake Weatherald Australia (uncapped) Batter Travis Head (captain) Australia Batter Adam Hose England (uncapped) Batter Thomas Kelly Australia (uncapped) Batter Ryan Gibson Australia (uncapped) Batter Alex Carey (vice captain) Australia Wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen Australia (uncapped) Wicketkeeper Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand All-rounder Matt Short Australia (uncapped) All-rounder Rashid Khan Afghanistan Spinner Cameron Boyce Australia Spinner Henry Thorton Australia (uncapped) Pacer Harry Conway Australia (uncapped) Pacer Wes Agar Australia Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded. Brisbane Heat 2022-23 Squad Player Country Role Matt Renshaw Australia Batter Usman Khawaja Australia Batter Marnus Labuschagne Australia Batter Max Bryant Australia (Uncapped) Batter Sam Heazlett Australia (Uncapped) Batter Sam Hain Australia (Uncapped) Batter Ross Whiteley England (uncapped) Batter Jimmy Peirson Australia (Uncapped) Wicketkeeper Sam Billings England Wicketkeeper Colin Munro New Zealand All-rounder Jack Wildermuth Australia All-rounder James Bazley Australia (Uncapped) All-rounder Mitchell Swepson Australia Spinner Matt Kuhnemann Australia (Uncapped) Spinner Michael Nesser Australia Pacer Spencer Johnson Australia (Uncapped) Pacer Will Prestwidge Australia (Uncapped) Pacer Mark Steketee Australia (uncapped) Pacer Xavier Barlett Australia (uncapped) Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded. Hobart Hurricanes 2022-23 Squad Player Country Role Caleb Jewell Australia (uncapped) Batter Tim David Australia Batter Asif Ali Pakistan Batter Zak Crawley England Batter Matthew Wade Australia Wicketkeeper Ben McDermott Australia Wicketkeeper D’Arcy Short Australia All-rounder Mitchell Owen Australia (uncapped) All-rounder Shadab Khan Pakistan Spinner Will Parker Australia (uncapped) Spinner Billy Stanlake Australia Pacer Nathan Ellis Australia Pacer Riley Meredith Australia Pacer Faheem Ashraf Pakistan Pacer Joel Paris Australia Pacer Paddy Dooley Australia (uncapped) Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded. Melbourne Renegades 2022-23 Squad Player Country Role Aaron Finch Australia Batter Marcus Harris Australia Batter Martin Guptill New Zealand Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Australia (Uncapped) Batter Mackenzie Harvey Australia (Uncapped) Batter Nic Maddinson Australia Batter Shaun Marsh Australia Batter Jonathan Wells Australia (Uncapped) Batter Sam Harper Australia Wicketkeeper William Sutherland Australia (Uncapped) All-rounder Andre Russell West Indies All-rounder Jack Prestwidge Australia (Uncapped) All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan Spinner Akeal Hosein West Indies Spinner Ruwantha Kellapotha Sri Lanka (Uncapped) Spinner Kane Richardson Australia Pacer Zak Evans Australia (Uncapped) Pacer Kane Richardson Australia Pacer Tom Rogers Australia (Uncapped) Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded. Melbourne Stars 2022-23 Squad Player Country Role Joe Burns Australia Batter Beau Webster Australia (uncapped) Batter Nick Larkin Australia (uncapped) Batter Joe Clarke England (uncapped) Wicketkeeper Glenn Maxwell (captain) Australia All-rounder Marcus Stoinis Australia All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Australia All-rounder Clint Hinchcliffe Australia (uncapped) All-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia All-rounder Luke Wood England (uncapped) All-rounder Adam Zampa Australia Spinner Trent Boult New Zealand Pacer Liam Hatcher Australia (uncapped) Pacer Brody Couch Australia (uncapped) Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded. Perth Scorchers 2022-23 Squad Player Country Role Cameron Bancroft Australia Batter Faf du Plessis South Africa Batter Nick Hobson Australia (uncapped) Batter Josh Inglis Australia Wicketkeeper Cameron Green Australia All-rounder Ashton Turner Australia All-rounder Aaron Hardie Australia (uncapped) All-rounder Cooper Connolly Australia (uncapped) All-rounder Ashton Agar Australia Spinner Peter Hatzoglou Australia Spinner Tymal Mills England Pacer Jason Behrendorff Australia Pacer Andrew Tye Australia Pacer Jhye Richardson Australia Pacer Matthew Kelly Australia (uncapped) Pacer Lance Morris Australia (uncapped) Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded. Sydney Sixers 2022-23 Squad Player Country Role Kurtis Patterson Australia Batter Jordan Silk Australia (uncapped) Batter James Vince England Batter Daniel Hughes Australia Batter Josh Philippe Australia Wicketkeeper Moises Henriques Australia All-rounder Dan Christian Australia All-rounder Sean Abbott Australia All-rounder Hayden Kerr Australia (uncapped) All-rounder Chris Jordan England All-rounder Nathan Lyon Australia Spinner Steve O'Keefe Australia Spinner Izharulhaq Naveed Afghanistan (uncapped) Spinner Jackson Bird Australia Pacer Ben Dwarshuis Australia Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded. Sydney Thunder 2022-23 Squad Player Country Role David Warner Australia Batter Alex Hales England Batter Alex Ross Australia (uncapped) Batter Jason Sangha Australia (uncapped) Batter Rilee Rossouw South Africa Batter Ollie Davies Australia (uncapped) Batter Matthew Gilkes Australia (uncapped) Wicketkeeper Baxter Holt Australia (uncapped) Wicketkeeper Nathan McAndrew Australia All-rounder Daniel Sams Australia All-rounder Chris Green Australia Spinner Tanveer Sangha Australia (uncapped) Spinner Usman Qadir Pakistan Spinner Brendan Doggett Australia (uncapped) Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded. BBL 2022-23 Captains and Coaches of All Teams Team Captain Coach Adelaide Strikers Travis Head Jason Gillespie Brisbane Heat Usman Khawaja Wade Seccombe Hobart Hurricanes Matthew Wade Adam Griffith Melbourne Renegades Nic Maddinson David Saker Melbourne Stars Glenn Maxwell David Hussey Perth Scorchers Ashton Turner Adam Voges Sydney Sixers Moises Henriques Greg Shipperd Sydney Thunder TBA Trevor Bayliss