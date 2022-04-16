BCCI announces bid document for staging the closing ceremony of IPL 2022

IPL Special Page

In a statement on Saturday, the BCCI said, "The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for staging the Closing Ceremony of IPL 2022, through a tender process.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Request for Proposal' ("RFP") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a nonrefundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," the BCCI release stated.

The RFP will be available for purchase till April 25, 2022. The statement further added, "Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid."