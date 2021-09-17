BCCI announces India junior selection committee; former TN batsman Sharath to head panel

The committee consists of chairman Sridharan Sharath (South Zone), Pathik Patel (West Zone), Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Kishan Mohan (North Zone) and Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central Zone).

"Former Tamil Nadu captain Sharath Sridharan will head the committee," the BCCI said in a statement.

The first cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu, Sharath in his 15-year-long domestic career, scored 8,700 runs including 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in 139 first-class matches with a highly impressive average of 51.17.

Sharath also played over 100 List A games scoring more than 3000 runs. He has also been a BCCI match referee.

Ranadeb Bose too represented Bengal with aplomb and was an integral part of the set-up playing 91 first-class games and picking 317 wickets.

He played his last first-class game for Bengal against Tamil Nadu in December 2011.