Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BCCI announces India junior selection committee; former TN batsman Sharath to head panel

By
BCCI
BCCI

Mumbai, September 17: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (September 17) announced the appointment of the All-India Junior Selection Committee.

The committee consists of chairman Sridharan Sharath (South Zone), Pathik Patel (West Zone), Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Kishan Mohan (North Zone) and Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central Zone).

"Former Tamil Nadu captain Sharath Sridharan will head the committee," the BCCI said in a statement.

The first cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu, Sharath in his 15-year-long domestic career, scored 8,700 runs including 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in 139 first-class matches with a highly impressive average of 51.17.

Sharath also played over 100 List A games scoring more than 3000 runs. He has also been a BCCI match referee.

Ranadeb Bose too represented Bengal with aplomb and was an integral part of the set-up playing 91 first-class games and picking 317 wickets.

He played his last first-class game for Bengal against Tamil Nadu in December 2011.

Comments

MORE BCCI NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 30 September 19 2021, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Mumbai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 14:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 17, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments