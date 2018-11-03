BCCI announces squads for U-19 Challenger Trophy

The junior selection committee met in Kolkata to pick the four teams -- India Blue, India Red, India Green and India Yellow -- for the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Lucknow from November 10 to 16.

Squads:

India Blue: Pradosh Ranjan Paul (C), Qamran Iqbal, Swastik Samel, Irfan Ali, Yara Sandeep, Akash Raj, Dhruv C Jurel (WK), A S Sandhu, Arun Mozhi, Prashant Kumar Bhati, Trilok Nag, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandhar Mahale, Hangegekar

India Red: Vedant Murkar (C & WK), Y Jaiswal, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Nayan Chavan, Abhishek Selva Kumar, SV Joshi, Venkatesh M, Harsh Dubey, AM Singh, Shushant Mishra, Piyush Kumar Singh, Kishan Kumar, Harsh Raj

India Green: Nitish Kumar Reddy (C), Vaibhav Sharma, Aryan Sethi, Nehal Wadhera, S.A. Ahuja (WK), Rishab Chauhan, Vathsal, Atharva Ankolekar, R.A. Choudhary, Manish Babberwal, Anirudh Choudhary, Atharva Poojari, Rohit Dattatray, Manishi

India Yellow: Shubhang Hegde (C), Thakur Tilak Verma, D.R. Gajraj, Priyansh Arya, Varun Goud, Shubham Shatrujit, Sonu Yadav, Rahul Chadrol (WK), Amit Shukla, Jaymeet Patel, Tekan, Prabhat Maurya, Prayas Ray Burman, Durga Kumar.