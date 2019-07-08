BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Head Cricket of National Cricket Academy

Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA.

Dravid will also work closely with the National Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches and Cricket Coaches for India Developmental teams – including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives.

He helped India's U-19 side to @cricketworldcup glory in 2018, and now Rahul Dravid is set to continue developing the talents of tomorrow as head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/TIYE0KDgYL — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2019

He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the Senior Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches.

Source: BCCI