BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Head Cricket of National Cricket Academy

By
rahul dravid

Bengaluru, July 8: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (July 8) appointed former cricketer Rahul Dravid as Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru.

Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA.

Dravid will also work closely with the National Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches and Cricket Coaches for India Developmental teams – including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives.

He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the Senior Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches.

Source: BCCI

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 21:53 [IST]
