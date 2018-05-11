BCCI asked to deposit Rs 100 crore to stay arbitral award to Kochi

The bench of Justice AK Goel and Justice Indu Malhotra heard the appeal filed by Kochi owners. An arbitral award of Rs 800 crore was passed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice RC Lahoti in favour of Kochi earlier.

BCCI had the filed a Section 34 application before the Bombay HC challenging the same. The High Court had proceeded to stay the arbitral award forcing the Kochi owners approach the Supreme Court.

Kochi Tuskers owners in 2015 had won an arbitration challenging BCCI decision to encash bank guarantee citing breach of contractual agreement.

The Justice Lahoti headed panel had directed BCCI to pay Rs 550 crore as compensation with 18 percent annual penalty on failing to do so.

For the past two years, BCCI was adamant in neither paying compensation nor taking back the franchise in the IPL.

The decision to terminate Kochi Tuskers' contract was taken by the then BCCI president Shashank Manohar citing breach of franchise agreement, something majority of the BCCI officials were against.

The Kochi Tuskers were one of the two teams admitted into the IPL in 2011 along with Pune Warriors India. The BCCI terminated the Tuskers agreement after the 2011 seasons citing contract breach.

The Tuskers had some big names in their roster such as VVS Laxman, Mahela Jayawardene, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ravindra Jadeja, S Sreesanth, Brendon McCullum, Steve Smith, RP Singh, Steve O'Keefe, Brad Hodge and Owais Shah.

The team was sponsored by major players in the market like Federal Bank, Lotto, AVT, V-Guard, Elite Food Products and Anchor Earth.

Hearing adjourned

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, has on Friday (May 11) adjourned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hearing on the Justice Lodha Committee reforms until July 4.