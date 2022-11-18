BCCI calls applications for 5 national selectors; ends tenure of Chetan Sharma panel

The application, as mentioned in a mail by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, includes opening for 5 selectors, naturally one will be the chief of national selectors.

The deadline to file the applications for the posts is November 28, 6 PM IST. It also means that the tenure of the current panel headed by Chetan Sharma has been cut short.

Other than Chetan (North), the other selectors are Sunil Joshi (South), Debasish Mohanty (East), Harvinder Singh (Central). There is an unfilled vacancy of a selector from the West. Abey Kuruvilla was the selector from the West but he had completed the term in 2021 and the post remaiend unfilled till this date.

In the current panel, Mohanty is also close to completing the maximum tenure but others have full term of two years left with them in their four-year term.

The last selection the current panel made was for India's white ball tour to New Zealand and the full-fledged tour to Bangladesh. The current selectors are watching the Vijay Hazare Trophy but they are yet to receive any communication from the BCCI regarding the decision.

The criteria to apply for the post of India selector is as follows. A cricketer should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches, or 30 First-Class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches.

The cricketer should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago and no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.